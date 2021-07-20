Aashadhi Ekadashi 2021: Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Amitabh Bachchan, Swapnil Joshi & Others Wish Fans

    For Quick Alerts
      By
      |

      Aashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated in Maharashtra and other states today (July 20, 2021). On this day, several warkaris (pilgrims) from Maharashtra and other states gather at Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple, Pandharpur. Unlike every year, the government of Maharashtra cancelled the annual wari aka pilgrimage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the festival will be celebrated in a very low-key manner.

      On the occasion of Aashadhi Ekadashi, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Swapnil Joshi and other celebs from the Marathi film industry have sent best wishes to their fans on social media. Have a look:

      Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter and wrote, "पुंडलिक वरदे हरी विठ्ठल, श्री ज्ञानदेव तुकाराम, पंढरीनाथ महाराज की जय" आषाढी एकादशीच्या सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!"

      Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of Vitthal Rakhumai's picture from a temple in Sion, Mumbai on Twitter. He wrote, "T 3973 - Tulipओम नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय आषाढ मास, शुद्ध एकादशी , मंगळवार , दि 20जुलै २०२१, श्री विठ्ठल रखुमाई मंदिर, शीव, sion-west, mumbai 400022 India."

      Swapnil Joshi shared a song for Lord Vitthal on his Instagram handle and wrote, "सोहळा जमला आषाढी वारीचा, सण आला पंढरीचा, मेळा जमला भक्तगणांचा, ध्यास विठुमाऊलीच्या दर्शनाचा, आषाढी एकादशीच्या शुभेच्छा!"
      Sayali Sanjeev shared pictures of herself from the sets of her show, Shubhmangal Online, in which she can be seen performing aarti for Lord Vitthal. The actress captioned the Instagram post as, "विठ्ठल विठ्ठल."

      Riteish Deshmukh shared a video of a man performing his song 'Mauli' from his film, Lai Bhaari. He tweeted the lyrics of the same and wrote, "तुझे नाव ओठी, तुझे रूप ध्यानी, जिवाला तुझी आस गा लागली, जरी बाप साऱ्या जगाचा परी तू, आम्हा लेकरांची विठू माऊली, माऊली माऊली माऊली माऊली माऊली माऊली रूप तुझे #आषाढीएकादशी."

      Filmibeat wishes a Happy Aashadhi Ekadashi to our readers!

