Aashadhi Ekadashi Special Song Vitthala Vitthala Released

On the auspicious day of the Marathi festival, Aashadhi Ekadashi, PBA Music production has released their first-ever single called 'Vitthala Vitthala'. This lovey-dovey single called 'Vitthala Vitthala' is a Marathi song that features actors Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh. The melody to this music is given by Ram Bawankule. The song is produced and directed by Tejjas Bhaleyrao and composed and written by Akshay Joshi.

Speaking about his debut as a director for the song, producer and director Tejjas Bhaleyrao says "The main aim of us is to always support the rising talents and offer them various opportunities. 'Vitthala Vitthala' is my first ever debut direction. The team and the actors were very understanding and they did full justice to the vision of the song and I am hoping that the audience will love the song". Tejjas Bhaleyrao also added, "There are many more music videos which will be up soon on our channel and through that, we will be launching many new talents over the period. Hoping that the audience will appreciate our hard work and dedication behind our channel".

Actor Rohan Mane who has also choreographed the song shared his feelings related to the song. He said, "When I heard the song I was so amazed by the tune as the song is really very eye-catchy. Being a choreographer myself I decided to choreograph this song and it was such a fun time shooting this song along with Tejaswini Wagh. Tejjas sir and Vaibhav Londhe sir who are the creative directors they were so supportive and understanding during the shoot that we really made a great bond, I hope that the audience will love this song as it's one of my personal favourite songs till now."

Actress Tejaswini Wagh also shared her experience after hearing the song. She said, "When I heard the song I really started grooving over the song. I would like to thank the channel to make me a part of this music video and even Tejjas Sir for making me look so perfect in the video and my co-actor Rohan Mane for being so co-founding on set along with such amazing choreography."

Actor Rohan Mane and Tejaswini Wagh have made their musical debut with the song 'Vitthala Vitthala'. The channel is all set to release another song soon.