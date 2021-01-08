    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Abhidnya Bhave-Mehul Pai's Reception: Anuja Sathe, Mayuri Deshmukh, And Others Share Moments From The Event

      By
      |

      Abhidnya Bhave recently tied the knot with businessman Mehul Pai in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The Marathi actress had announced her engagement to Mehul Pai last year and had been sharing pictures of pre-wedding celebrations on her official social media pages. On Thursday (January 7, 2021), their fraternity friends like Anuja Sathe, and Mayuri Deshmukh also shared pictures from the wedding reception.

      Abhidnya Bhave-Mehul Pais Reception

      Abhidnya Bhave also took to Instagram and shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on Wednesday (January 6, 2021). The two in the pictures can be seen twinning in purple. Abhidnya wore a traditional Navvari bridal saree complemented by Maharashtrian jewellery. She captioned the post with hashtags like, "#noshashtagwedding #AM1238 #newbeginning."

      For the reception, Abhidnya chose a golden saree while Mehul was dressed in blue and golden attire. Co-star and friend Mayuri Deshmukh shared some unseen pictures from the ceremony. Her Khulta Kali Khulena co-star Om Prakash Shinde was seen in a golden attire at the wedding reception. Take a look at the posts,

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Abhidnya bhave (@abhidnya.u.b)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Namrata awate Sambherao (@namrata_rudraaj)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shreya Bugde Sheth🦄 (@shreyabugde)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shreya Bugde Sheth🦄 (@shreyabugde)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shreya Bugde Sheth🦄 (@shreyabugde)

      Abhidnya Bhave gained popularity after playing a negative character in the Marathi show Khulta Kali Khulena. She has also been a part of shows like Rang Maza Vegla, Katti Batti, Tula Pahate Re and more.

      ALSO READ: Marathi Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Makar Sankranti After Marriage In 2021

      ALSO READ: Popular Marathi Celebs Who Passed Away In 2020

      Read more about: abhidnya bhave
      Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 17:03 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 8, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X