Abhidnya Bhave-Mehul Pai's Reception: Anuja Sathe, Mayuri Deshmukh, And Others Share Moments From The Event

Abhidnya Bhave recently tied the knot with businessman Mehul Pai in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The Marathi actress had announced her engagement to Mehul Pai last year and had been sharing pictures of pre-wedding celebrations on her official social media pages. On Thursday (January 7, 2021), their fraternity friends like Anuja Sathe, and Mayuri Deshmukh also shared pictures from the wedding reception.

Abhidnya Bhave also took to Instagram and shared pictures from her wedding ceremony on Wednesday (January 6, 2021). The two in the pictures can be seen twinning in purple. Abhidnya wore a traditional Navvari bridal saree complemented by Maharashtrian jewellery. She captioned the post with hashtags like, "#noshashtagwedding #AM1238 #newbeginning."

For the reception, Abhidnya chose a golden saree while Mehul was dressed in blue and golden attire. Co-star and friend Mayuri Deshmukh shared some unseen pictures from the ceremony. Her Khulta Kali Khulena co-star Om Prakash Shinde was seen in a golden attire at the wedding reception. Take a look at the posts,

Abhidnya Bhave gained popularity after playing a negative character in the Marathi show Khulta Kali Khulena. She has also been a part of shows like Rang Maza Vegla, Katti Batti, Tula Pahate Re and more.

