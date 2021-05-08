Actor Akshay Waghmare And His Wife Yogita Gawli Blessed With A Baby Girl

Marathi actor Akshay Waghare and his wife Yogita Gawli blessed with a baby girl on May 7, 2021. The Bus Stop actor took to Instagram and shared this delightful news by attaching a photo of himself with his wife. He wrote, "And it's a BABY GIRL. Load of love @cupidsillyshell. Baby and mom both are healthy and fit. Thank you so much for showering a lottttts love and blessings guys #love."

Akshay Waghmare is indeed excited to begin the journey of fatherhood, as he becomes a proud father a day ahead of his first wedding anniversary. In an interaction with Times of India, Akshay said, "I am so happy that I cannot express it in words. The feeling is yet to sink in but I am excited to begin the journey of fatherhood. Yogita and the baby are doing fine. The delivery happened at a nursing home in Dadar, Mumbai."

For the unversed, Akshay got married to Yogita, who is a daughter of Underworld don Arun Gawli on May 8, 2020, amid lockdown. Their wedding pictures had gone viral on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing over their beautiful chemistry. Marathi celebs like Akshay Mhatre, Swapnalee Patil, Megha Dhade, Madhura Deshpande, Meera Joshi and others congratulated Akshay and Yogita on becoming parents.

Now, after the arrival of the cute little angel, the couple's families have started thinking of names for the newest member. Talking about Akshay Waghmare's career, the actor has appeared in popular Marathi films like Dostigiri, Bedhadak, Bus Stop, Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2, Hou De Jarasa Ushir, The Strugglers, Youth and so on. He has also featured in the TV show Ti Fulrani.

Filmibeat congratulates Akshay and Yogita!