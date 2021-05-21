Actor Hemant Joshi Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Senior Marathi actor Hemant Joshi, who was last seen in Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa passed away on May 19, 2021. One of the close friends of Hemant from the Marathi TV industry informed Pune Times that he was COVID-19 positive and had even recovered from the same. His friend said, "A few days later after he recovered, he felt complications in breathing, and his oxygen levels dropped suddenly. He was rushed to the hospital and died yesterday evening. It is a huge loss for the entire TV industry."

Supreett Niikam, who is currently seen in Colors Marathi show Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi mourned Hemant Joshi's demise in a long Facebook post in Marathi. He shared a couple of pictures with Hemant and wrote, "काय लिहू आणि कसं लिहू सुचेना.. हेमंत काका नुकताच "जीव झाला येडपिसा" मधून तुम्ही घराघरात पोहोचला होता. लोक तुम्हाला जोशी कमी आणि जीव झाला मधले भावे म्हणून ओळखायला लागले होते. तुमच्या किती आठवणी सांगू तितकं कमी आहे. मला आठवतो तो जळगाव ते सांगलीचा लांबचा प्रवास. त्या प्रवासात तुम्ही माझ्या सोबत नसता तर कदाचित डिप्रेशन मध्ये गेलो असतो मी. एकाच सिनेमात काम करताना एका निर्मात्याने माझे पैसे बुडवल्याने प्रचंड निराश आणि खचलेला मी आणि मला सावरणारे आणि धीर देणारे तुम्ही. तुमचं ते वाक्य कायमच लक्षात राहील "तुझे ७० हजार बुडाले पण ७० लाखांचा अनुभव घेतलास तू, स्वामी असा अनुभव प्रत्येकाला देत नसतात, डोकं शांत ठेव आणि ऐश कर" आज तुमच्या रूपाने मी माझा एक मित्र हो मित्रच गमावला. कारण वडीलधारी असूनही तुम्ही जवळच्या मित्रा पेक्षा कमी न्हवता. काका तुम्ही नेहमी तक्रार करायचात की मी फोन करत नाही.. आता कुणाला फोन करू..? शेवटचा भेटायचं ही राहून गेलं हेमंत काका. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली हेमंत काका..😭😭🙏🙏."

In the above post, Supreett Niikam said that Hemant Joshi helped him as a friend and guided him to survive in the industry. He got emotional in the post and expressed his sadness over Hemant's death.

Apart from that, actress Sonali Patil also expressed grief over his demise and recalled fond memories with him. She told ETimes TV, "I was shocked when I heard about his demise because he shot with me for 8 days for Julta Jultay Ki (TV show), and we had a lot of fun on and off-screen. I never thought it would be the last time we would meet. Joshi played the character of my grandfather's friend in the show. I was so close to him. He was so brave and an intelligent actor. I cherish all my memories with him today."

Talking about Hemant Joshi's career, he had worked in several Marathi films like Namdar Mukhyamantri Ganpya Gawde, Tendlya, Balgandharva and many more. His death is indeed a big loss for the Marathi film industry.