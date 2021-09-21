Actress Ishwari Deshpande And Her Friend Shubham Dadge Dies In A Car Accident

Marathi actress Ishwari Deshpande and her friend Shubham Dadge have died in a car accident, on Monday (September 20, 2021), morning. The sources suggest that the accident occurred near Arpora or Hadfade Village of Bardez Taluka, Goa around 5 AM in the morning. Reportedly, Ishwari Deshpande's car crashed into the creek after her driver lost control over the vehicle.

The sources suggest that both Ishwari and Shubham died due to drowning, as the car was centrally locked and fell into the creek. The Goa police recovered both the bodies and car with the help of the fire brigade, by 7 AM on Monday.

According to the reports published by TOI, the couple was in a serious relationship and were planning to get engaged in October, this year. Ishwari Deshpande, who was 25, was living in Kirkatwadi, Pune. Shubham Dadge, on the other hand, was 28 and living in Nanded city. The couple had travelled to Pune on September 15, Wednesday.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Kamya Punjabi Lashes Out At Sneha Wagh; Says 'Don't Play It Dirty'

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Nominations: Mira Jagannath Argues With Jay & Sneha; 11 Housemates Get Nominated

Ishwari Deshpande was all set to make her debut in Marathi cinema, with the upcoming Sunil Chauthmal directorial Premache Side Effects. The young actress had reportedly finished filming for a couple of Marathi and Hindi projects, a few days ago. Actor Abhinay Berde recently took to his official Instagram page and mourned the tragic death of Ishwari Deshpande.