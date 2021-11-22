    For Quick Alerts
      Actress Madhavi Gogate Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      Popular Marathi actress Madhavi Gogate passed away yesterday (November 21, 2021) due to COVID-19. She had reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus a few days ago and had been admitted to the hospital.

      While recovering from the same, her condition deteriorated and eventually, she died in the afternoon. Well, her demise has indeed shocked the entire Marathi industry. Marathi actor Sunil Tawade mourned her death on Facebook. He wrote, "भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली माधवी गोगटे 🙏."

      Actress Madhavi Gogate Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      For the unversed, Madhavi had played the role of Rupali Ganguly's mother in Anupamaa. Rupali and Mehul Nisar mourned her death on Instagram by sharing a picture with the late actor. Rupali took to the Instagram story and wrote, "So much left unsaid... Sadgati Madhaviji."

      Actress Madhavi Gogate Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      Mehul Nisar shared a post and captioned it as, "Shocked..! Numb..! Unbelievable..! Madhaviji has left us..! RIP 🙏🙏#madhavigogate #anupamaa." Moreover, several celebs from the TV industry mourned her death.

      Talking about Madhavi Gogate, the actress had worked in several Marathi films and TV shows. She shot to fame with the Marathi film, Ghanchakkar. Her plays like Bhramacha Bhopala and Gela Madhav Kunikade were also popular amongst the masses. She made her TV debut with the Marathi TV show Tuza Maza Jamtay. Interestingly, she was also a part of Hindi shows like Kohi Apna Sa, Kahin Toh Hoga and so on.

      May her soul rest in peace!

      Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 6:20 [IST]
      X