      Actress Manasi Naik Gets Married To Boxer-Beau Pardeep Kharera; See Pictures

      Marathi actress-dancer Manasi Naik tied the knot with professional boxer Pardeep Kharera yesterday (January 19, 2021) in Pune. After dating for a year, the couple got married in the presence of their immediate family members. Apart from the families, celebs like Resham Tipnis, Deepali Sayed and others also graced the event. The pictures from their Maharashtrian Wedding went viral on social media.

      In the pictures, one can see Manasi Naik is looking elegant in a pink lehenga inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Jodha look. On the other hand, Pardeep Kharera looked handsome in a golden sherwani with pink pagadi. While sharing her happiness post wedding, bride Manasi told Times of India, "I am finally Mrs Kharera. I can't find words to express my happiness; I'm speechless right now. All I want to say is that I have found my soulmate and an extremely loving family."

      Notably, the newlyweds have jetted off to Faridabad (Haryana), where they will perform their post-wedding rituals. After marrying the actress as per Maharashtrian customs, Pardeep said, "I have enjoyed every minute of the rituals here. In fact, I am slowly trying to learn a few words and sentences in Marathi, and it is quite fun."

      Also Read : Manasi Naik Gets Engaged To BF Pardeep Kharera In Mumbai

      In November 2020, Manasi and Pardeep got engaged in the presence of their family members in Mumbai. The 'Baghtoi Rikshawala' fame had shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram.

      Filmibeat wishes Manasi and Pardeep a happy married life!

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 10:16 [IST]
