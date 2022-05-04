Akshaya Deodhar & Hardeek Joshi Get Engaged; See Inside Pictures

Popular Marathi TV actors Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi got engaged on May 3 in a low-key ceremony. The couple announced their engagement on their Instagram handles by sharing some beautiful inside pictures from the ceremony. Akshaya and Hardeek shared a post and captioned the same as, "Finally Engaged.💍♥️."

For the rituals, Hardeek and Akshaya complemented each other in pink and golden-coloured outfits. The actress looked beautiful in a golden-coloured saree paired with a pink blouse. On the other hand, Hardeek looked dapper in golden colour kurta-pyjama paired with a pink jacket.

For the ring ceremony, Hardeek Joshi wore a maroon blazer and trousers, while Akshaya Deodhar donned a silver gown. They indeed looked amazing together and fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful looks. The engagement ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Talking about the duo, Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi have worked together in the popular Zee Marathi show Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. Interestingly, they didn't disclose their relationship and surprised everyone by announcing their engagement.

For the unversed, Akshaya Deodhar was earlier in a relationship with Suyash Tilak. After their break-up, Suyash got married to Aayushi Bhave last year. Coming back to Hardeek Joshi, the actor is currently seen in Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa. Akshaya is also hosting the show He Tar Kahich Nay.

Filmibeat congratulates Akshaya and Hardeek on their engagement!