Akshaya Naik Takes A Break From Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Due To Leg Injury; Says ‘The Show Must Go On’

Marathi TV actress Akshaya Naik, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Latika in Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, has recently taken a break from her ongoing show due to her leg injury. For the unversed, Akshaya has been suffering from a ligament tear in her leg from the past few days, due to a hectic work schedule, she couldn't focus on her health. Hence, she decided to stay away from work for a few days.

Akshaya Naik recently shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen in a wheelchair. In the post, she thanked the makers and the entire team of Sundara Manamadhe Bharli for allowing her to rest for a few days. She further mentioned that the channel is making some changes in the script while she will be away from the shoot.

Let us tell you, Akshaya stays in Mumbai, and shoots in Nashik. She will be back on the sets soon. Coming back to her Instagram post, she captioned it as, "The show must go on" असं आपण सगळेच बोलतो, पण जीवापेक्षा मोठं दुसरं काही नाही. @colorsmarathi चे मी आभार मानते की त्यांनी माझ्या प्रक्रूतिनुसार कथेत काही बदल करून मला आरामासाठी वेळ दिला. Ligament Tear असल्यामुळे सध्या आराम हाच उपाय आहे, बाकी डॉक्टर सांगतिलच. तुम्ही सुंदरा... बघत रहा कारण आपली भेट होतच राहिल TVवर . आमच्या direction team, camera team ani crew membersना मनापासून THANK YOU And ofcourse the best co-actors that I've got. Lots of love and gratitude to @ptalkszz #Omkar @manava.naik @rishikesh_tm @madhugandhakulkarni @wayadandejyoti . Always grateful to my directors @patilrupesh80 @shampawar11 and DOP @mestrisai."

Talking about Akshaya Naik, the actress has earlier featured in the Hindi show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, she is paired opposite Sameer Paranjape.