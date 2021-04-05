Alka Kubal Recalls Fond Memories With Shashikala In Lek Chalali Sasarla; Has THIS To Say

Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal (Shashikala Jawalkar) passed away on April 4, 2021 at 88 due to an age-related illness in Mumbai. Her demise is indeed a big loss for Hindi as well as Marathi Film Industry. Shashikala was known for her roles of vamps in several Marathi and Hindi films. Her role as a cunning mother-in-law in Alka Kubal and Mahesh Kothare-starrer Lek Chalali Sasarla, will be remembered forever. Like many Bollywood celebrities, Marathi actress Alka Kubal is also completely shattered after learning about Shashikala's demise.

In an interview with Times of India, Alka Kubal recalled fond memories with the late actress while shooting for Lek Chalali Sasarla. The Aai Mazi Kalubai fame revealed that she was totally opposite in real life. Alka admitted that she was quite nervous before sharing screen space with Shashikala, as she was coming from Bollywood, and her aura was totally different.

Alka Kubal recalled one incident from the sets of their film and praised Shashikala's working method. She said, "In Lek Chalali Sasarla, she was playing a grey shade character of my on-screen mother-in-law, and I was playing a Bholi daughter-in-law who faces domestic violence by her. One day we were shooting for a scene where she had to pull my hair, and she did it so hard that I started crying after that scene. She later revealed to everyone that she did that purposely because she wanted me to give real expressions to the camera, and that was her style of working."

Apart from that, Alka Kubal also said that Shashikala had devoted her life completely to social work and welfare of society. Her work with Mother Teresa will always be remembered. Shashikala worked in several Bollywood films too like Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Baadshah and so on.

May her soul rest in peace!

