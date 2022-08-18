Amol Kolhe Warns Fans Against Imposter Who Allegedly Demands Money From Netizens

Famous Marathi actor Amol Kolhe recently warned his fans about an imposter who has allegedly demanded money from netizens through his fake social media profile. It has to be noted that the Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji actor took legal action against the fraud and alerted his fans about the cheating happening in his name by sharing a note on his Instagram handle.

Amol Kolhe shared a screenshot of the fake profile and captioned the post as, "@kdr.amol या नावाने Instagram profile बनवून लोकांना मेसेज पाठवले जात आहेत आणि पैशाची मागणी केली जातेय. फोटो नाव सेम दिसत असलं तरी या फेक प्रकारापासून सावध रहा. माझ्या व्हेरिफाईड अकाउंटचं इंस्टा युझरनेम @amolrkolhe असं आहे. @kdr.amol या फेक प्रोफाईल संदर्भात रितसर तक्रार केलेली आहे. कृपया अशा प्रकारांपासून सावध रहा. काळजी घ्या." (A person has created an account by using Kd Amol as his username and messages are being sent to people and he is demanding money with this name. Even if the photo, name looks the same, beware of this type of fake profile. My verified account's insta username is @amolrkolhe. Fake profile @kdr.amol has been reported. Please beware of such people. take care.)"

See the post

In the screenshot, one can see the chat conversation of the imposter with his social media family, in which he/she can be seen asking netizens to transfer Rs 20,000 directly to a bank account citing an emergency. Looks like the imposter has been fooling many people on social media.

Earlier, celebs like Bharat Jadhav, Rupali Bhosale and others have also filed complaints against such fraudsters. Talking about Amol Kolhe, the actor is currently active in politics. His fans are eager to see him again on the small screen.