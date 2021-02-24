Amruta Khanvilkar & Amey Wagh Launch Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020

Since its inception, Filmfare has been the chronicler of the country's entertainment industry. It has celebrated and felicitated the greatest minds of the industry and built a strong bond with their audiences. Ringing in the season of accolades, Filmfare is back with the fifth edition of Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020. Recognizing the soaring rise of Marathi entertainment, the awards ceremony will honour the cinematic brilliance of one of India's oldest film industry. The event will be presented by Planet Marathi, Facebook as the Global Digital Partner and Colors Marathi as the Exclusive Telecast Partner.

Planet Marathi presents Filmfare Awards Marathi 2020 will be telecasted on Colors Marathi on 14th March 2021 at 7 PM. The award ceremony will be simulcasted on @Filmfare on Facebook, allowing millions of Marathi cinema fans across the world to witness the awards at 7 PM on the same date.

The Marathi entertainment industry has continued to make waves by foraying into various genres and exploring newer formats of storytelling to engage the audience. Following which, Sameer Vidwans directed, period drama Anandi Gopal starring Lalit Prabhakar and Bhagyashree Milind, has bagged an incredible 16 nominations across categories. Just one category-shy is Amey Wagh and Sai Tamhankar starrer Girlfriend, a sweet romantic film with 15 nominations. It promises to be a neck-and-neck finish as stellar actors such as Amey Wagh, Ankush Chaudhari, Bhalchandra Kadam, Deepak Dobriyal, Lalit Prabhakar, Pranav Raorane are nominated for the Best Actor - Male category. Hand in Hand, Bhagyashree Milind, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Mukta Barve, Nandita Patkar, Sayali Sanjeev, Sonalee Kulkarni are nominated to win Best Actor - Female.

Speaking on the announcement, Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said, "The Marathi film industry has broken barriers time and again, and we at Filmfare, are delighted to once again celebrate its efforts and shine the spotlight on some of the exceptional cinematic performances from 2019. We are excited not just to bring back the black lady to them but also to once again create a unique multi-platform experience for the fans of Marathi cinema, both nationally and globally by replicating the success of simulcasting it on TV and digital as was done during the Filmfare Bollywood Awards earlier in 2020."

Sharing his thoughts about the Filmfare Awards Marathi, Jitesh Pillaai, Editor, Filmfare said, "Filmfare has always been a celebration for excellence of cinema. Over the last few years Marathi film industry has constantly churned out cinematic brilliance which has transcended state boundaries and is voraciously consumed by cinephiles around the country. It is an honour to witness the best of this industry grace the stage to receive the iconic Black Lady."

Sharing his thoughts about the collaboration with Filmfare, Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder and Chairman, Planet Marathi OTT said, "We at Planet Marathi OTT are delighted to partner with Filmfare on this exciting journey, this is a historic moment for the Marathi film industry. The cinema made in Marathi Industry is not just for Marathi audience but its Pan India. Filmfare will be the perfect partner towards taking this first step with us in this journey, to every part of the country."

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, said, "Firstly, I would like to congratulate the whole family of Filmfare for yet another year of celebrating the Marathi Cinema. This motivates and excites the Marathi industry to work hard for the iconic black lady. The awards will witness biggest stars of the industry winning big and placing the Marathi film industry in the global map of entertainment."

Actor Amey Wagh graced the virtual press conference and expressed their love for Marathi cinema by saying, ''Filmfare has recognized and celebrated Indian cinema for so many years now, and it is an honour to bring alive this experience for millions of Marathi cinema lovers. I am happy to celebrate the exemplary talent of our ever-shining industry with Filmfare."

Speaking on their association with Filmfare, Saket Jha Saurabh, Head - Entertainment Partnerships, Facebook India, "At Facebook, we have always focused on building deeper communities and the love for movies binds millions of our users together. The Marathi film industry has been a beacon of Indian cinema and we are truly excited to partner Filmfare in recognizing their excellence. Through this partnership, fans of Marathi cinema will not only access the Live simulcast of the awards on Facebook but also get a chance to see and share exciting videos featuring the stars, the red carpet and more."

Speaking about the excitement of the Marathi audience, Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Head-Programming, Colors Marathi said, "Filmfare Marathi Awards is a special partnership for us as it recognizes the artistic and cinematic excellence from Marathi film fraternity. At Colors Marathi it is our constant endeavor to raise the status of television entertainment by constantly drawing synergies from our cinematic talent pool. We are glad to associate with it as the telecast partner and contribute towards making it an iconic property."

