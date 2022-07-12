Amruta Pawar Reveals She Had Arranged Marriage; Says ‘I’m Trying My Best To Settle Here’

Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa actress Amruta Pawar got married to Neel Patil on July 7, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Earlier, reports stated that the actress was in a relationship with Neel before her wedding. However, Amruta refuted all the rumours and revealed that she had an arranged marriage.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Amruta Pawar said, "That's not true. It's an arranged marriage. I didn't expect that I would have an arranged marriage. We met on a matrimonial site. We started speaking in January and it was a courtship of six months."

Amruta is currently in her sasural. She added, "I'm trying my best to settle here." The Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa actress further stated that she was quite surprised by her decision of having an arranged marriage. She praised her husband Neel Patil, who is a biomedical engineer. Amruta added that she was comfortable with Neel.

Amruta said, "I was sceptical if they would accept my career (as an actor). However, his family is supportive. They are proud that I'm working in the Marathi industry." Amruta Pawar has taken 15 days break from her work. While speaking about her husband Neel, she said that he is very innocent and emotional.

When asked about her traditional Maharashtrian wedding, Amruta Pawar said, "All these Lehenga and gowns are in their wedding style. We wanted an authentic Maharashtrian wedding. We wanted all Marathi rituals. I have worn these bridal attires in my previous shows. So I wasn't that much into how I was looking since I had an idea. I was overwhelmed by the feeling that I will head to a new house. It's going to be a completely different experience. Uska dar tha. I'm attached to my parents. At least, pehele shows khatam hone ke baad I used to go to my place, and see my mom in the morning. Now that won't happen. Those thoughts overpowered more than how I was looking."

Let us tell you, Amruta's ongoing show, Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kaay Hawa is going off-air next month. After wrapping up the show, Neel and she will be going on their honeymoon.