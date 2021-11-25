Annapurna Vitthal Files Complaint Against Sahkutumb Sahaparivar Director & Co-Stars For Mentally Torturing Her

Annapurna Vitthal Bhairi, who shot to fame with the role of Laxmi More in the Star Pravah show, Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, recently filed a complaint against the director of the show, Bharat Gaikwad and co-star Nandita Dhuri-Patkar for allegedly torturing her mentally on the sets of the show. Let us tell you, Annapurna Vitthal had quit Sahkutumb Sahaparivar in August 2021 due to the same reason.

In an interview with Asianet News Hindi, Annapurna Vitthal revealed that she filed a complaint against the makers of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar in Dadar Police Station on November 22, 2021. The actress posted a video on her social media handle, in which she stated that she was mentally harassed on the sets of the show, due to which she went into depression.

Annapurna Vithhal, who is originally a South Indian, informed the portal that director Bharat Gaikwad used to age-shame her and abuse her a lot verbally. Annapurna, who has been working in the industry for 25 years now, also claimed that her co-star of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar, Nandita Dhuri-Patkar used to plot against her. Moreover, she also made various claims about other co-actors like Sunil Barve and so on.

Well, the allegations are quite serious, however, the makers of Sahkutumb Sahaparivar have not yet reacted to Annapurna Vitthal's claims. Let us tell you, it was Annapurna's first Marathi show.

In the above video, one can see, Annapurna Vitthal getting emotional and breaking down in tears. The video went viral on social media, and many netizens have come out in support of her.

Talking about Annapurna Vitthal, she has acted in several Hindi shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sapno Ke Bhanwar Mein and so on. After these allegations made by the actress against Sahkutumb Sahaparivar makers and actors, fans are waiting for their reactions.

