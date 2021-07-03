    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anvita Phaltankar Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Team; See Pictures

      By
      |

      Anvita Phaltankar, who is currently playing the role of Sweetu in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, turned 24 yesterday (July 2, 2021). To make her birthday memorable, the team of the show celebrated her special day with much joy and happiness. Apart from that, she also celebrated her birthday with her family.

      Anvita recently shared a picture of herself from her birthday celebration with family on her Instagram handle. The Timepass actress captioned the snap as, "I am 24 YO ! #BestBirthday."

      Anvita Phaltankar Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Team; See Pictures

      In the above picture, Anvita Phaltankar is looking beautiful in a white printed top. She can be seen flaunting her adorable smile in the photo. Interestingly, her birthday celebration pictures from the sets of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla are also going viral on social media. Notably, the team made a special cake of junk food for Anvita, who is a foodie. Well, her co-actors Shalva Kinjawadekar, Aditi Sarangdhar and others didn't miss any chance to make her 24th birthday memorable.

      Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sangram Samel Reacts To Reports Of His Participation In Mahesh Manjrekar's ShowBigg Boss Marathi 3: Sangram Samel Reacts To Reports Of His Participation In Mahesh Manjrekar's Show

      Sanchit Chaudhari Robbed By Auto Driver; Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula Star Thanks Mumbai Police For HelpSanchit Chaudhari Robbed By Auto Driver; Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula Star Thanks Mumbai Police For Help

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by ZeeMarathi (@zeemarathiofficial)

      Talking about Anvita Phaltankar's career, the actress shot to fame with the role of Chanda in Timepass, directed by Ravi Jadhav. She has also featured in the movie Girlz. Talking about Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, the show is a love story of a young businessman Omkar Khavilkar and a sweet oversized girl Sweetu. It also gives a strong message against body-shaming and racism.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 15:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 3, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X