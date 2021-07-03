Anvita Phaltankar Celebrates Her 24th Birthday With Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Team; See Pictures

Anvita Phaltankar, who is currently playing the role of Sweetu in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, turned 24 yesterday (July 2, 2021). To make her birthday memorable, the team of the show celebrated her special day with much joy and happiness. Apart from that, she also celebrated her birthday with her family.

Anvita recently shared a picture of herself from her birthday celebration with family on her Instagram handle. The Timepass actress captioned the snap as, "I am 24 YO ! #BestBirthday."

In the above picture, Anvita Phaltankar is looking beautiful in a white printed top. She can be seen flaunting her adorable smile in the photo. Interestingly, her birthday celebration pictures from the sets of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla are also going viral on social media. Notably, the team made a special cake of junk food for Anvita, who is a foodie. Well, her co-actors Shalva Kinjawadekar, Aditi Sarangdhar and others didn't miss any chance to make her 24th birthday memorable.

Talking about Anvita Phaltankar's career, the actress shot to fame with the role of Chanda in Timepass, directed by Ravi Jadhav. She has also featured in the movie Girlz. Talking about Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, the show is a love story of a young businessman Omkar Khavilkar and a sweet oversized girl Sweetu. It also gives a strong message against body-shaming and racism.