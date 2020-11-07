Are Bhushan Pradhan & Bhagyashree Limaye Dating Each Other?

Bhushan Pradhan is known for his charming looks and superfit body in the Marathi film industry. The Timepass actor often shares his workout videos on his Instagram handle. Fans, especially female fans, always go gaga over his handsome pictures and gym videos. A few days ago, reports were stating that Bhushan is dating Marathi actress Pooja Sawant. But now, a new report is doing the rounds on social media about his relationship status.

Recently, Bhushan Pradhan shared a photo with his so-called friend and actress Bhagyashree Limaye on her birthday. Well, the duo is looking stunning in this picture, but Bhushan's caption is what caught everyone's attention. He wrote, "No words are amazing enough to describe how fantastic you make me feel. Thank you for being you. Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️"

On the other hand, Bhagyashree Limaye had shared the same picture earlier with Bhushan and captioned it as, "The man that I am fond of..no, not the one behind us." When the media asked them about their relationship status, they denied the dating rumours. Notably, Bhagyashree's comment on Bhushan's post generated curiosity amongst their fans. She wrote, "And you always manage to make my day."

Well, it seems like there is something cooking between them, and fans are very eager to know about the truth behind their 'just friends' stand. Meanwhile, Bhushan Pradhan is the winner of Maharashtra's Most Desirable Man 2019 title. The handsome hunk will next be seen opposite Prarthana Behere in Ajinkya. On the other hand, Bhagyashree Limaye shot to fame with the Marathi TV show, Ghadge & Suun.

