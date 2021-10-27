Aryan Khan Case: NCB Official Sameer Wankhede’s Wife Kranti Redkar Reacts To Her Husband’s Nikah Nama

Nationalist Congress Party aka NCP leader Nawab Malik recently shared a picture of Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's first marriage's 'nikah nama'. For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede was first married to Dr Shabana Qureshi. Nawab Malik claims that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth and his real name is Sameer Dawood Wankhede

The NCP leader also shared a wedding picture of Sameer Wankhede's first marriage with his ex-wife Shabana Qureshi. The 'Nikah' had taken place on December 7, 2006 in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai. In another tweet, Malik also stated, "I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future."

Now, Sameer Wankhede's wife-actress Kranti Redkar has reacted to the Nawab Malik's tweets. She told ANI, "Nikahnama is correct. Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn't change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim & for her happiness, nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik wrong."

"By sharing our personal photos Nawab Malik is acting against the constitutional oath he took. We'll take legal action against him; an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved," the Marathi actress added.

In an earlier interaction with the media, Kranti Redkar had said that her husband Sameer Wankhede is innocent and honest towards his duty. She feels that the haters are trying to malign his image just to save their beloved ones from the drug racket. Let us tell you, Sameer Wankhede is the one who has so far busted several drug rackets in Bollywood and he is currently investigating the Aryan Khan case.