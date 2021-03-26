Asha Bhosle To Be Honoured With Maharashtra Bhushan Award; Lata Mangeshkar & Avadhoot Gupte Congratulate

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle will be honoured with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan award for the year 2020. The award committee headed by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, selected her for the state's highest honour for her excellent contribution to Indian cinema. Asha Bhosle took to Twitter and thanked everyone. She wrote, "My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra."

Apart from that, she also shared a video of her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who celebrated this moment by cutting a cake with her dear Aaji (grandmother).

Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosle Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra 🙏🏼 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7fODtVxYPl — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

Well, this is indeed a proud moment for all her fans. Notably, Asha's sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar congratulated her dear sister on Twitter. She wrote, "नमस्कार. माझी बहिण आशा भोसले हीला २०२० सालचा अत्यंत मानाचा "महाराष्ट्र भूषण " पुरस्कार जाहीर झाला आहे त्याबद्दल मी आशाचे मन:पूर्वक अभिनंदन करते आणि तिला आशिर्वाद देते. (I congratulate my sister Asha for winning the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Award for 2020)."

Apart from Lata didi, famous Marathi musician Avadhoot Gupte also congratulated Asha tai for the same on Twitter. He tweeted, "अतिशय योग्य पुरस्कार!! हा पुरस्कार खरतंर सुरांमागच्या भावनांचा.. तालामधल्या बागडण्याचा.. माईकशी असलेल्या अलौकीक नात्याचा.. हा पुरस्कार शब्दांचा अन् भाषेचा.. हा पुरस्कार गाण्या पलिकडच्या मनस्वी जगण्याचा! ह्या पुरस्काराने पक्कं झालं तर.. आमची वाटही योग्य आहे.. अन् आमचा सूर्यही!!"

Avadhoot tweeted a poem, in which he praised Asha Bhosle's talent and said that she connects with people emotionally through her voice.

Talking about Asha Bhosle's career, the singer has sung thousands of songs in more than 20 languages. In 2011, she was officially acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in music history. She has been actively singing for the last seven decades.

Also Read : Asha Bhosle Mourns The Death Of Legendary Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

Also Read : Asha Bhosle Gives Latest Update On Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Health