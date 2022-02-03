Ashok Saraf Mourns Ramesh Deo’s Demise; Says ‘I Have Lost My Elder Brother Today’

Veteran actor and filmmaker Ramesh Deo passed away yesterday (February 2) due to a heart attack. He was 93 and breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. Ramesh Deo's demise is indeed a big loss for Indian cinema. After all, the actor had made his mark in both Marathi and Hindi films.

After his demise, many celebrities have started sending condolence messages to Deo's family and remembering their good old days with the late actor. Marathi superstar Ashok Saraf also remembered Ramesh Deo and opened up about his first film, in which he shared screen space with the legend.

In conversation with Times of India, Ashok Saraf said, "Ramesh Deo was like my elder brother. I used to call him 'Ramesh Bhaiyaa'. He used to watch all my films and always appreciated my work. My first film was with Ramesh Deo and it was a great honour because my first shot was with him."

After Ramesh Deo's demise, Ashok Saraf said that he has lost his elder brother. The actor revealed that he had contacted Deo on his birthday. The Ashi Hi Banva Banvi actor said, "I had spoken to him on his birthday on January 30. I could make out that he was not well and was very tired. I have lost my elder brother today." For the unversed, Ramesh Deo and Ashok Saraf shared screen space in Marathi films such as Fatakadi, Baiko Asavi Ashi, Hech Mazha Maher and Gosht Lagna Nantarchi.

Coming back to Ramesh Deo, the actor's funeral will be held at the Parsi Wada Crematorium, Vile Parle, Mumbai at 2.30 pm today (February 3). He is survived by his wife Seema Deo and two sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.