Baba Play Announces ‘Ambedkar The Legend’ A Biopic Series Starring Veteran Vikram Gokhale

India's first-ever social media entertainment app and OTT platform aligning with Ambedkar ideology - Baba Play who recently announced an upcoming film 'Quota- The Reservation' starring actor Anirudh Dave in the lead comes with another exciting announcement. A biopic series on the legendary life of India's greatest reform leader Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Unlike a series seen ever before, this biopic will throw light on rarely known facts about the exemplary leader. The series 'Ambedkar The Legend' will showcase events in the life of Dr. Ambedkar that have shaped him into a leader that changed the face of India.

The role of Dr. Ambedkar will be played by legendary Marathi & Hindi film actor Vikram Gokhale. This year the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar i.e. 6th December, 2021, will be an ode to the memory of the chief architect of India's constitution. Baba Play will make this happen through the launch of the series 'Ambedkar The Legend'.

Dr. Ambedkar is often titled as the chief architect of India's constitution or a Dalit leader but in reality he is the face of women empowerment in India. His work has revolutionized equal rights for women in the society. He played a key role in the discussions leading up to independence, for example as one of the two Untouchable delegates chosen by the British to attend the Round Table conferences on India's constitutional status in the early 1930s.

Untouchables were not the only depressed classes of the society who were uplifted by Dr. Ambedkar's work. He also worked towards reducing, socio-economic differences in India. He truly became the leader that navigated India towards a mindset shift promoting equality and inclusiveness. The web series is a presentation of writer, producer and director Sanjiv Jaiswal. He is known for his films like Fareb, Anwar, Shudra - The Rising, Pranaam. After receiving immense response from the audience on the recent announcement of the film 'Quota- The Reservation' a real life story of a Dalit student. Jaiswal envisions that his social media and entertainment platform Baba Play will become a platform that will take the Ambedkarite thoughts to the world. He says, "Our nation is moving towards a more equitable and inclusive culture because one man started a movement that led us on this path. As a tribute to his ideologies, we have created India's first-ever social media platform dedicated to Ambedkarites. This will be the instrument of massive change. 'Ambedkar The Legend' is not just an entertainment series, it is a tribute to the greatness of this reformative leader's work."

Vikram Gokhale is from the Chandrakant Gokhale lineage that is a powerhouse of talent. He is a well-known veteran Marathi theatre and film actor who has a popular name in both Marathi and Hindi film industry. With popular films like Natasamrat , Aaghat and recent release of AB aani CD along with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, the actor is now heading towards capturing attention on OTTs. Vikram says, "It is an honor to play the role of one of India's greatest influential figures. He is my personal icon and I take the responsibility to do justice to his personality through my work. I am also looking forward to make a mark on the OTT space as this is where my audience is migrating today. What Baba Play is doing in the space of informative entertainment is also a great measure to connect our youth with our history".

Baba Play app reveals the motion poster and the trailer of the web series 'Ambedkar The Legend' that will showcase the life of India's greatest reform leader Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

