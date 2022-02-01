BB 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash’s Upcoming Marathi Film Mann Kasturi Re Director Sanket Mane Congratulates Her

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has been receiving congratulatory messages on social media after winning the Salman Khan show. Interestingly, the actress also found love in co-contestant Karan Kundrra and bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's show, Naagin 6. Interestingly, Tejasswi's two Marathi films Mann Kasturi Re and School, College Ani Life are already ready to release in theatres. However, the actress had urged the makers to release those films after Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi Prakash's Bigg Boss victory is indeed a celebratory moment for her fans. Not only fans, but her upcoming Marathi film, Mann Kasturi Re director Sanket Mane has also congratulated the actress for her achievement. The director also revealed that they will soon be announcing the release date of Mann Kasturi Re.

In conversation with Times of India, Sanket Mane said, "Even we wanted to release the film only after she is done with the much-loved reality show. We wouldn't have promoted the movie without her. We will have a meeting with regards to the release date now. The film will hopefully hit the cinemas around March-April."

Sanket Mane further stated that he is extremely happy with Tejasswi Prakash's win. He revealed that he followed Bigg Boss for the first time and watched every episode of it. While praising Teja, the Mann Kasturi Re director said, "She played extremely well and was absolutely herself on the show. She is bubbly, full of life and down to earth. I had liked her the way she was on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. After which I decided to take her on board, because her character in our film is very much like the way Tejasswi is in her real-life - bright and bubbly. Also, I must share that she was very punctual and sincere when it came to work."

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 contestant and actress Sneha Wagh also congratulated Tejasswi Prakash on Instagram. Coming back to Tejasswi, her other Marathi film School, College Ani Life, it is produced by Rohit Shetty.