Best Marathi TV Jodis Of 2021: Adiraj-Meera To Indra-Deepu; Couples Who Have Best On-Screen Chemistry

Adiraj And Meera

Sony Marathi's show Ajunahi Barsat Aahe has been catching everyone's attention with its unique love story and popular main leads Umesh Kamat and Mukta Barve. Let us tell you, Umesh and Meera are playing the roles of Dr Adiraj Pathak and Dr Meera Desai respectively. Ever since the show was launched, fans are loving the chemistry between Umesh and Mukta. Interestingly, many fans call them the best couples on Marathi television.

Yash And Neha

Like Ajunahi Barsat Aahe, Zee Marathi's show, Majhi Tujhi Reshimgaath is something we can't miss to add to the list. The show is quite popular amongst the masses for its lead pair Shreyas Talpade (Yash) and Prarthana Behere (Neha). The duo has crackling chemistry, as they create magic on the small screen. Fans just adore them.

Indra And Deepu

Man Udu Udu Zhala has been driving youths crazy with its unique love story and lead pair Ajinkya Raut (Indra) and Hruta Durgule (Deepu). Their beautiful chemistry and background music in the show, make a perfect combination on the small screen. Especially, their slow-motion love sequences will make you fall in love with them.

Abhya And Latika

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli is known for cat and mouse chemistry between Abhya and Latika played by Sameer Paranjpe and Akshaya Naik respectively. The duo was shown fighting with each other initially, and eventually, they fall in love with each other. The show has everything for everyone, and our Abhya and Latika are the best!

Mau And Shaunak

Mulgi Zali Ho is yet another show, which is known for the chemistry of its lead pair Mau aka Sajiri and Shaunak played by Divya Pugaonkar and Yogesh Sohoni respectively. The duo looks amazing together, and their love story is unique and quite fresh to watch.