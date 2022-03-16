Bhargavi Chirmuley Reveals She Was A Victim Of Groupism In Marathi Industry; Read Statement

Popular actress Bhargavi Chirmuley is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Aai Mayecha Kavach. The actress recently had a candid chat with ETimes TV on Instagram, where she revealed that the Marathi industry has groupism and she has been a victim of it.

In conversation with the portal, Bhargavi Chirmuley said that she has been actively working in the industry for decades, but the groupism has not yet changed in the industry. She admitted that she lost many projects due to groupism. The actress said, "What happens is when a good character or a project comes, the people only think about their group and only cast their people. So the actors like me who had never been a part of any group or circle become the victim. I have also seen many roles and characters in various projects and felt like if they could have cast me, I would have done much better than her. It should change with the time I think and the people who are in the groups should think out of the box."

When asked about the newcomers, Bhargavi said that the young generation of actors are currently focusing more on social media than their acting skills or work. She feels disappointed about the same. "Acting should be your priority and these newbies should remember that. Yes, they are focused on work but they give more importance to social media," the One Room Kitchen actress added.

Talking about Bhargavi Chirmuley, the actress has acted in films like Ishq Wala Love, Sandook, Gola Berij, Kass, Ideachi Kalpana and so on. She has worked in several TV shows such as Anandi Gopal, Vahinisaheb, Char Divas Sasuche, Asambhav, Pinjara, Shrimant Gangadhar Pant, Suvasini, Swarajya Janani Jijamata and many others.