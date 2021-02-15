Bigg Boss Marathi's Aastad Kale And Swapnalee Patil Get Married On Valentine’s Day; See Wedding Pictures

Popular Marathi actor and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist Aastad Kale tied the knot with his actress-girlfriend Swapnalee Patil on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2021) in Pune. For the unversed, the couple had already decided to have a registered marriage amid their close friends and family members. Aastad and Swapnalee's wedding pictures went viral on social media, and they are indeed looking adorable together.

Aastad Kale opted to wear ivory coloured sherwani paired with a maroon shawl. On the other hand, Swapnalee Patil looked stunning in a maroon and golden silk saree. Talking about the guests, Aastad and Swapnalee's close-friends from the industry, Harshada Khanvilkar, Abhijeet Kelkar and Sangram Samel attended the wedding, as they shared the newlyweds' photos on their respective social media handles. Interestingly, while exchanging rings with Aastad, Swapnalee said an ukhana (catchy line dedicated to the partner) for her husband. She said, "Baaget Baag Ranichi Baag, Aastad Cha Raag Mhanje Dhagdhagnari Aag." In this line, she talked about Aastad's anger and compared it to fire.

For the unversed, Aastad and Swapnalee were living together for the past 18 months before tying the knot. Earlier in an interview with Times of India, the Farzand actor had said, "We had taken this decision long back. Also, looking at the current situation we want to avoid an elaborate celebration. To be honest, both Swapnalee and I are not in favour of splurging on weddings. Instead, we may head for a good holiday a few months later. I love to lead a simple life."

On the professional front, Swapnalee Patil is playing a key role in Swarajya Janani Jijamata, while Aastad Kale is essaying an interesting character in Subodh Bhave's show Chandra Aahe Sakshila.

