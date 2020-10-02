Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Fame Sai Lokur Gets Engaged To Bangalore Based Beau Tirthadeep Roy

Bigg Boss Marathi 1 finalist and actress Sai Lokur got engaged to Bengaluru based Tirthdeep Roy in a private ceremony that took place in her hometown Belgaum.

Sai took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with a bunch of ravishing pictures from her engagement ceremony and wrote, “I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything ❤️ @tirthadeep_roy #mydimpledguy #engaged💍 #oneforlife 😊” (sic).

Tirthdeep is said to be working in an IT company and the two happened to meet via a matrimonial site. Check out the post below:

An excited Sai spoke about starting a new chapter in her life with TOI and said, "I fondly call him Deep. He is a very sweet person and I'm lucky to have found a guy like him. We liked each other's profiles on the matrimonial site in the month of August. Soon we started chatting and on September 3, he even came down to Belgaum to meet me in person. The moment I saw him, I knew that he is 'the guy'. By the end of that short visit, we had decided that we want to marry each other."

She went on to add, “We shopped for our attires from Bengaluru. Because the function was supposed to be in the afternoon, we picked up bright colours. Even though I have gotten ready several times as a bride, on-screen, but today when I was getting ready for my engagement, I felt so different and happy; the feeling is inexplicable."

For the unversed. Sai has been a part of many films such as Aamhich Tumche Bajirao, and Parambi and has amassed a huge fan following after participating in Bigg Boss Marathi. She even made her Bollywood debut opposite Kapil Sharma in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015.

