Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Finalist Sai Lokur Ties The Knot With Fiancé Tirthadeep Roy

Marathi Wedding

In the above picture, Sai and Tirthadeep are looking stunning in Maharashtrian wedding outfits. The actress looked beautiful in a beautiful pink peshwai saree, whereas the Bengaluru-based techie looked dapper in an off-white kurta-pyjama with pink peshwai topi and shawl.

Bengali Wedding

For the Bengali wedding, Sai Lokur wore a traditional white Bengali saree and we must say, she looks gorgeous in it. On the other hand, Tirthadeep chose to wear maroon kurta and white dhoti along with a traditional Bengali wedding mukut.

Guests

Apart from their close family members, Sai Lokur's dear friend and Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner Megha Dhade also attended the wedding ceremony with her daughter Sakshi. While speaking about Sai's wedding, Megha got nostalgic and told Times of India, "We became friends inside the Bigg Boss house, but after all that was a competition and we were more focused on that front. However, our bond grew stronger when the show got over. We have had such fun times together. I'm happy that Sai has found a sweet guy like Tirthadeep as her life partner. Even he and I have also begun to bond. I wish them all the best." The actress had earlier shared a glimpse of the pre-wedding functions of Sai and Tirthadeep.

About Sai

Sai has worked in several popular Marathi films such as No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Parambi, Aamhich Tumche Bajirao and so on. She even made her Bollywood debut in 2015 opposite Kapil Sharma, with Abbas-Mustan's film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.