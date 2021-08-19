Bigg Boss Marathi 1’s Runner-Up Pushkar Jog Reunites With Mahesh Manjrekar For Thriller Film Lanka

Actor Pushkar Jog, who was a runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi 1, is all set to feature alongside Mahesh Manjrekar for an upcoming thriller film, Lanka, directed by Jeet Ashok. Notably, the film is marking the reunite of Mahesh Manjrekar and Pushkar Jog after three years. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 was hosted by Mahesh, in which Pushkar was a contestant.

Talking about Lanka, the film is an urban thriller based in Mumbai and will revolve around the world of high-profile corporate banking and cybercrime. The film will also feature Mahesh Manjrekar's actress-wife Medha Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The Kaksparsh director is very excited to be a part of the project as he thinks that it is different from other Marathi films.

Mahesh told Times of India, "The script is strong, and that's what got me on board. Pushkar and I have known each other for many years, and I would have done the project for him anyway, but to get such a good role is what got me on board first." On the other hand, Pushkar Jog feels blessed to share screen space with Mahesh Manjrekar for the first time in the film.

The Well Done Baby actor said, "I have been a huge fan of Mahesh sir forever. To get a chance to work with him was a dream I had harboured for quite some time now and I am happy that Jeet could come up with something that gave me this opportunity." Well, fans are very excited to see them together in the upcoming thriller, Lanka.

Talking about Pushkar Jog's career, the actor has featured in several Marathi films like Vajavu Ka, Jabardast, Satya, Mission Possible, Sasu Cha Swayamvar, Ti And Ti and so on. Apart from that, he has also acted in Hind films like Hum Dono, Azmaish, Don't Worry Be Happy and many others.