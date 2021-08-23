Bigg Boss Marathi 1 Winner Megha Dhade Prays For Mahesh Manjrekar’s Speedy Recovery; Has THIS To Say

Popular filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar reportedly underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer in Mumbai's H N Reliance Foundation Hospital 10 days ago. The Bigg Boss Marathi host has now returned home and is feeling absolutely fine. Well, the news about Mahesh indeed shocked the Indian film industry. Ever since the news came out, fans started praying for his speedy recovery.

Recently, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner and actress Megha Dhade expressed shock over Mahesh Manjrekar's ill-health and prayed for his speedy recovery. The diva told Times of India, "I am shocked to know that he underwent surgery for cancer. He recently celebrated his birthday and was fine on his birthday. It's saddening, and I pray for his recovery and hope he heals soon."

Well, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is expected to go on floors in September 2021. But due to Mahesh Manjrekar's health, some reports state that he could not host the third season of Marathi Bigg Boss. When asked about the same, Megha said, "I wish and hope he recovers fast and joins the show as a host. I can't imagine anyone else as a host of Bigg Boss Marathi. We all have experienced his company. He is straightforward, and as well as he is caring and loving. We can't afford to have a new host. Bigg Boss Marathi is incomplete without Mahesh Manjrekar."

Mahesh Manjrekar Undergoes Surgery For Bladder Cancer; Actor On His Road To Recovery: Report

Bigg Boss Marathi 1's Runner-Up Pushkar Jog Reunites With Mahesh Manjrekar For Thriller Film Lanka

Megha Dhade also said that Mahesh Manjrekar stood by her side like a pillar, when the entire house was against her. He is like a fatherly figure to her and supported her throughout Bigg Boss Marathi 1. For the unversed, the director recently celebrated his birthday with Indian Idol 12 finalists at his house in Mumbai. The pictures and videos from the celebration went viral on social media.