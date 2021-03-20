Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Fame Veena Jagtap Raises Voice Against Trolling And Online Abuse

Actress Veena Jagtap, who is currently working in Aai Mazi Kalubai has recently raised her voice against trolling and online abuse. She took to Instagram and shared a note on her story. In the note, she said that the troll affects mental health and asked to avoid it.

Veena Jagtap wrote, "Please avoid rigorous trolling on social media. You never know what state someone is in, what battles they are already fighting moment to moment, what mental issues they are suffering from. Few words of negativity could trigger a reversible response. #Bekind." (sic)

For the unversed, Veena Jagtap is not the first Marathi actress who is raising her voice against the trolling. Earlier, actresses like Tejaswini Pandit, Abhidnya Bhave, Ketaki Chitale have spoken against trolls and warned netizens not to do the same. Apart from that, Bigg Boss Marathi fame Neha Shitole and Rupali Bhosle filed complaints against cyberbullies.

Coming back to Veena, she was recently in the news for her alleged breakup with beau Shiv Thakare. The actress has not yet opened up about the same. Ever since Bigg Boss Marathi 2 finished, Shiv and Veena have been catching everyone's attention with their lovely social media posts. However, the reports about their breakup indeed shocked the fans.

Talking about her current show, Veena Jagtap replaced Prajakta Gaikwad in Aai Mazi Kalubai, also starring Alka Kubal, Sharad Ponkshe and Vivek Sangle in the pivotal roles. She has earlier featured in Colors Marathi show Radha Prem Rangi Rangli. Apart from the TV shows, Veena has featured in the Marathi film What's Up Lagna.

