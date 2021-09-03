Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Shiv Thakare: I Used To Admire Sidharth Shukla A Lot For His Fitness

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left everyone in deep sorrow. Many TV and Bollywood celebs have so far visited the late actor's house in Mumbai to console his family. Not only celebrities from the Hindi industry, but popular faces of the Marathi industry have also mourned his death.

Recently, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner and actor Shiv Thakare spoke about the late Sidharth Shukla in an interview with ETimes TV. Shiv said that he admired him so much. The Roadies Rising fame Shiv said, "Sidharth was my favourite. I used to admire him a lot for his fitness and how he formed his career. He was an inspiration to many young artists. It is saddened that he was at the peak of his career and this happened. I am so shocked. Sidharth had a huge fan following, and he was a part of many reality TV shows. There is a different fandom when you come out of a reality TV show. Sidharth has witnessed this many times but he became a star after Bigg Boss 13. His performance in the show was widely appreciated. I was also a big fan of him."

Shiv Thakare also said that Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise taught us that life is very unpredictable and happiness is important in everyone's lives. He said, "After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, I have changed myself. I have started getting in touch more with my family and friends. You don't know what is going to happen next. Life is so unpredictable. Sidharth's demise taught us that you have to live your life to the fullest, stay happy and make others happy too. You have to help others and only spread positivity because that's what is needed today the most."

Talking about Sidharth Shukla's latest update, his family will get his mortal remains today (September 3, 2021). The cops will soon be releasing the initial report of his post-mortem. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla (40) passed away on September 2, 2021, due to a massive heart attack.