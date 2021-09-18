Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Shiv Thakare: If You Want To Win You Have To Behave The Way You Are

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is starting from tomorrow (September 19, 2021) on Colors Marathi. The Mahesh Manjrekar show has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses and fans can't wait to witness the grand premiere of BB Marathi 3. Bigg Boss Marathi is one of the most popular reality shows in the Marathi TV industry. Previous seasons were won by Megha Dhade and Shiv Thakare respectively.

Talking about Shiv Thakare, he shot to fame after appearing in Roadies Rising. After participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 2, he won everyone's hearts and eventually, became the winner of the show. Recently, in an interview with Times Of India, Shiv gave a piece of advice to the contestants who are going inside the house.

Shiv Thakare said, "I feel no advice or tips help you when you are inside the house. You have to play the game with dignity and honesty if you want to win. The contestants have to face everything positively rather than behaving fake. If you want to win you have to behave the way you are."

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Grand Premiere: Date, Time, Where To Watch & More Details About Mahesh Manjrekar Show

The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner also stated, "One thing everyone should keep in mind is that they should not do anything to stay in the good books of others. Good behaviour does not help at one point. You have to give it back. You have to reply but in the proper manner and by staying within the limit."

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Promos: Makers Give Hints About Two Contestants; Netizens Start Guessing

Interestingly, Shiv Thakare is also very excited for Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He is very curious to know who all are going inside the house. Talking about the grand premiere of BB Marathi 3, it will be telecast at 7 pm on Colors Marathi.