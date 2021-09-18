Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Winner Shiv Thakare: If You Want To Win You Have To Behave The Way You Are

Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3
is
starting
from
tomorrow
(September
19,
2021)
on
Colors
Marathi.
The
Mahesh
Manjrekar
show
has
already
created
a
solid
buzz
amongst
the
masses
and
fans
can't
wait
to
witness
the
grand
premiere
of
BB
Marathi
3.
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
is
one
of
the
most
popular
reality
shows
in
the
Marathi
TV
industry.
Previous
seasons
were
won
by
Megha
Dhade
and
Shiv
Thakare
respectively.
Talking
about
Shiv
Thakare,
he
shot
to
fame
after
appearing
in
Roadies
Rising.
After
participating
in
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2,
he
won
everyone's
hearts
and
eventually,
became
the
winner
of
the
show.
Recently,
in
an
interview
with
Times
Of
India,
Shiv
gave
a
piece
of
advice
to
the
contestants
who
are
going
inside
the
house.
Shiv
Thakare
said,
"I
feel
no
advice
or
tips
help
you
when
you
are
inside
the
house.
You
have
to
play
the
game
with
dignity
and
honesty
if
you
want
to
win.
The
contestants
have
to
face
everything
positively
rather
than
behaving
fake.
If
you
want
to
win
you
have
to
behave
the
way
you
are."
The
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
2
winner
also
stated,
"One
thing
everyone
should
keep
in
mind
is
that
they
should
not
do
anything
to
stay
in
the
good
books
of
others.
Good
behaviour
does
not
help
at
one
point.
You
have
to
give
it
back.
You
have
to
reply
but
in
the
proper
manner
and
by
staying
within
the
limit."
Interestingly,
Shiv
Thakare
is
also
very
excited
for
Bigg
Boss
Marathi
3.
He
is
very
curious
to
know
who
all
are
going
inside
the
house.
Talking
about
the
grand
premiere
of
BB
Marathi
3,
it
will
be
telecast
at
7
pm
on
Colors
Marathi.