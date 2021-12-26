Bigg Boss Marathi 3: A Delightful Reunion For Top 5 Finalists With Eliminated Contestants

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with RJ Bandya's appearance on the screen. He plays fun games with the top 5 finalists. Interestingly, they enjoy fun interaction with him and share their happiness ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Aashayein'.

After that, the top 5 finalists have a fun interaction with each other. In interaction with Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam remembers Sonali Patil and calls her 'Lady Singham' as she used to take charge of all the kitchen duties. Later, housemates hear the voice of 'crow' screaming inside the house. Bigg Boss announces that there will be special guests' entry in the house. After that, they start waiting for the guests.

Interestingly, all the eliminated contestants of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 such as Sneha Wagh, Sonali Patil, Aavishkar Darwhekar, Akshay Waghmare, Surekha Kudachi, Neetha Shetty, Adish Vaidya, Santosh Chaudhary, Trupti Desai, Gayatri Datar and Mira Jagannath enter the house to meet them for the last time before the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale. They have a fun interaction with the finalists and give them best wishes for the finale.

In a fun chat, Surekha Kudachi tells Jay Dudhane that he has done a lot of mistakes during his Bigg Boss Marathi 3 journey. On the other hand, Utkarsh Shinde confronts Sonali Patil for cheating during one of the luxury budget tasks. They engage in fun banter with each other.

Later, Bigg Boss asks ex-contestants of the show to bid adieu to the housemates. They get emotional while leaving the house and say 'all the best' to them. After that, Bigg Boss congratulates all the finalists for the finale and asks them to be ready for the grand event. Stay tuned to watch the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 grand finale tonight at 7 pm on Colors Marathi.