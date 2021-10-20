Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Adish Vaidya Calls Jay Dudhane ‘Dog’; Mira Becomes First Contender For Captaincy

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Adish Vaidya and Meenal Shah's verbal argument over the nomination task. Later, the grandmother punishes the nominated contestants and asks them to drink a bitter drink, whereas, gives Puran Poli to the safe contestants. In conversation with Gayatri Datar, Mira Jagannath tells her that she wants Meenal to go out of the house.

Meenal apologises to Vikas Patil for her actions during the nomination task. Later, Vikas, Meenal, Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam discuss about Adish Vaidya's decision of saving Aavishkar Darwhekar. The next morning, the housemates wake up to the energetic Marathi song 'Ghazal Khari Kay'. In the garden area, captain Trupti Desai asks Mira Jagannath to clean the bedroom, however, the latter refuses. She asks Trupti not to give her orders.

After that, Trupti Desai asks Sonali Patil to teach Gayatri Datar how to cook the rice. Sonali refuses and lashes out at Trupti for the same. Bigg Boss announces the new task 'Chal Re Bhoplya Tunuk Tunuk'. In the task, the housemates will be divided into two teams. Team A has - Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Vikas Patil, Santosh Chaudhary, Gayatri Datar and Sneha Wagh. Team B has - Aavishkar Darwhekar, Adish Vaidya, Vishhal Nikam, Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil and Mira Jagannath. Trupti gets a special power and she can choose to be in her favourite team. She goes in Team A. On the first day of the task, Team B's members will be the grandmothers and Team A's members will be animals. The animals will have to hide the pumpkins in the garden area until the grandmothers are blindfolded. After the buzzer, grandmothers will search for pumpkins of their names. After acquiring it, they will have to cross the wall and enter the house. The task will be played in rounds and the last member of each team will become a contender for the captaincy task.

Before the task, Team B starts making strategies for the game, however, they corner Mira Jagannath as she is close to Team A. In the first round, Vishhal Nikam gets out of the game. In the second round, Aavishkar Darwhekar gets out of the game. In the third round, Sonali Patil goes out of the game. In the fourth round, Meenal Shah gets out of the game, and in the last round, Adish Vaidya gets out of the game. Eventually, Mira Jagannath becomes the first contender for the captaincy task.

During the task, Mira and Meenal engage in a heated argument. On the other hand, Adish Vaidya and Jay Dudhane also lock horns. Adish calls Jay 'dog', which irks the latter. They almost hit each other, but the housemates control the situation. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!