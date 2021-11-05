Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Avadhoot Gupte Brings Twist In The Task; Mira & Gayatri Become Captaincy Contenders

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with housemates consoling emotional Mira Jagannath, who felt disappointed after her boxes got rejected by Meenal Shah. On the other hand, Sneha Wagh and Trupti Desai engage in a war of words over their involvement in the task. Later, Bigg Boss starts the next round of the task, and both the teams try hard to collect the boxes. Interestingly, Team A again manages to capture the golden box.

Mira, Sonali and Trupti try hard to snatch the golden box from Meenal. During the tussle near the swimming pool, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Sonali Patil fall in the swimming pool. Later, Trupti, Mira, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam start blaming Meenal Shah for the accident. Jay Dudhane gets aggressive and asks Vikas to stay away from the task as they are not involved in the same.

Later, Bigg Boss disqualifies Dadus and Sonali from the task and stops the task there. The remaining contestants of both the teams i.e., Meenal, Neetha, Gayatri, Mira, Sneha and Trupti will be competing for the captaincy contender task. On the other hand, Vikas and Vishhal blame Meenal Shah for the cancellation of the task.

Meenal requests her teammates to make her a captain of the house. In the changing room, Meenal tries to justify her actions in front of Sonali. She breaks down in tears. Neetha asks Meenal to calm down and advises not to give importance to anyone.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Disco Deewane'. Later, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah start planning for the captaincy task. Sneha requests Jay and Utkarsh to use words carefully during the arguments. Later, Bigg Boss wishes a happy Diwali to the housemates and asks them to get ready for the celebration. In the celebration, there will be a task for the captaincy contenders.

After that, singer-musician-director Avadhoot Gupte enters the house and asks 6 girls to stand on the dance floor. In the task, Avadhoot will be singing songs, and with each song, one girl will be evicted from the game with a unanimous decision. In the first two rounds, Sneha Wagh and Neetha Shetty come down from the dance floor.

In the next round, Mira, Gayatri and Trupti join hands and remove Meenal Shah from the game. In the last round, Trupti gets down from the stage and makes Gayatri and Mira the contenders for the captaincy. Stay tuned for the more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!