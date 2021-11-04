Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Bigg Boss Disqualifies Jay, Vishhal, Vikas And Utkarsh From The Task

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the 'Dabba Gul' task, in which Mira Jagannath and Meenal Shah engage in a war of words. Meenal claims that Mira is playing unfair and she is deliberately rejecting proper boxes. On the other hand, Gayatri Datar complains about Jay Dudhane to Utkarsh Shinde. After Bigg Boss' announcement, sanchalaks of both the teams, Mira and Meenal don't come to any conclusion. Hence, the second round gets cancelled.

After that, the third round begins and the two players of both teams start collecting boxes. The housemates try to destroy each other's boxes. Team B puts boxes on the roof of the pool. Meenal says that she would reject the boxes. The third round also get cancelled due to their lack of decision-making skills. After the end of the first phase of the task, Sneha Wagh, Jay Dudhane, Neetha Shetty and Utkarsh Shinde praise Dadus for his game.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Tu Mera Hero No. 1'. Later, Gayatri and Mira discuss about Jay's behaviour with Vishhal. The duo also decides to ignore Sneha. After that, Bigg Boss introduces a new twist to the task i.e, a 'Golden Box'. Whichever team will manage to grab the golden box will get an advantage in the game, as it will be counted in any condition. In the next round, Team A manages to grab the golden box, and other team members try hard to grab it. During the task, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil get aggressive and violate several rules.

Hence, Bigg Boss scolds them badly and disqualifies them from the task. He asks the remaining housemates to continue the game. During the task, Sonali and Neetha engage in an ugly fight, in which Sonali touches Neetha several times. As the task begins again, team A manages to keep the golden box. While testing, Mira Jagannath refuses to accept the golden box. At that time, Bigg Boss scolds her and asks to make it count. Eventually, Team A gets one point. After that, Mira Jagannath breaks down in tears and Gayatri tries to console her. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!