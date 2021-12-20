Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Ankush Chaudhari Graces The Show; Sonali Patil Bids Adieu To The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Mahesh Manjrekar welcoming Maharashtra's superstar Ankush Chaudhari, who graces the show to promote his upcoming film, Luckdown. Interestingly, Manjrekar introduces him to the housemates. Ankush remembers each one's special line and teases them.

After that, Ankush Chaudhari plays a fun game with housemates, in which he divides them into two groups. One group is Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde, and another group is Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil. Ankush asks them to guess the song's name with the help of emojis. Interestingly, Team B wins the game.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar welcomes Luckdown director Santosh Manjrekar and he unveils the poster of the film, also featuring Prajakta Mali as the female lead. After bidding adieu to them, Mahesh Manjrekar asks housemates to promote themselves with the help of signboards. Later, Manjrekar shows atrangi demands from fans. Sonali enacts Om Shanti Om's famous dialogue 'Ek Chutki' in Marathi. On the other hand, Mira, Jay and Utkarsh dance to the song 'Kajra Re'.

Then, Manjrekar asks Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil to go in the activity room and learn the chugli about them. They get to know that Meenal Shah spoke behind their back. On the other hand, Meenal Shah also learns that Vikas Patil said that she is not faithful and knows how to play reality shows. Jay supports Meenal and slams Vikas. Mahesh also slams housemates for targeting Meenal and Jay as they came from the reality show background.

By the end of the episode, Mahesh Manjrekar brings three bags inside the house and asks nominated contestants to open the same and read the name written in an envelope. Mira, Vikas and Utkarsh gets safe and Sonali Patil gets eliminated from the house. Housemates get emotional while bidding adieu to Sonali. Eventually, Mahesh Manjrekar reveals that there will 5 finalists and one person will get eliminated in the mid-week eviction process. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!