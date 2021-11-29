Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Antim Stars Aayush & Mahima Interact With Housemates; Dadus Gets Out Of The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Sonali Patil, who breaks down in tears after seeing the change in Vishhal Nikam's behaviour. She pours her heart out in front of Vikas Patil and Meenal Shah. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar welcomes Antim's lead pair Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana on stage. Interestingly, Aayush Sharma praises Manjrekar for directing Antim amidst his cancer treatment.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar introduces Aayush and Mahima to all the contestants. Notably, Mahima Makwana surprises everyone with her terrific Marathi skills. The Antim stars play a fun game with housemates, in which the crown named on Salman Khan's movies will be dedicated to each housemate. Tubelight and Lucky go to Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus, Wanted goes to Gayatri Datar, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bodyguard go to Jay Dudhane, Baaghi goes to Mira Jagannath, Dabangg goes to Vishhal Nikam, Judwaa goes to Jay and Utkarsh Shinde and Sultan goes to Meenal Shah.

After that, a fan makes an atrangi demand by asking Jay and Vishhal to flaunt their body and pose along with Dadus. They impress everyone and eventually, Jay wins the challenge. Later, Antim stars ask housemates to dig a picture of the contestant who they feel are ruining his/her game. Many contestants dig Vishhal Nikam's photo.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar tells housemates that Salman Khan was supposed to come on the show, but due to some personal problems, he couldn't come. Through a video message, Salman praises all the housemates and invites 9 contestants of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house for dinner at his home in Mumbai. After that, he declares Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil as the safe contestants of the house.

Mahesh Manjrekar announces Sonali Patil as the safe contestant of the show. Eventually, he announces that Dadus has got eliminated from the show. All the housemates get emotional while bidding adieu to the Agri-Koli singer. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!