Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Jay Dudhane And Mira Jagannath

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a grand entry of Mira Jagannath in the captain room. Later, she distributes duties to housemates. Interestingly, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam also have fun with them. The next morning, housemates wake up to the song 'Badal Pe Paon Hain'. Bigg Boss announces 'Tea and Chat' task for the housemates to sort out the difference between them. Jay-Gayatri and Vishhal-Utkarsh get a chance to go on a tea date. In conversation with each other, Jay and Gayatri talk about their changed equation and sort out their differences. On the other hand, Vishhal and Utkarsh discuss about their equation. Interestingly, their mothers' and grandmothers' names are the same.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar starts his weekend class by wishing them 'Happy Diwali'. The host makes fun of Sneha Wagh, Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane. He slams Jay for commenting on Mira Jagannath for her journey. He also commented on Mira's diplomatic nature as she chose Jay for the task. Manjrekar also praises Jay for his strategies during the task.

Mahesh Manjrekar also asks Sonali Patil and Mira Jagannath to take a stand for the right things. He praises Vishhal Nikam for not being greedy for the captaincy task. The host also takes a dig at Sneha Wagh for giving more preference to Jay. Manjrekar also bashes Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane for considering themselves Bigg Boss. He slams Utkarsh for adding fuel to the heated argument between Jay and Vishhal.

Manjrekar scolds Jay Dudhane for getting aggressive and threatening Vishhal in the house. He says that Jay has a superiority complex. The host also says that Utkarsh doesn't take a stand for the right things. Mahesh also questions Meenal, Sonali and Vikas for feeling helpless. He asks housemates to play for themselves and not for the group.

The host also scolds Meenal Shah that she also has a superiority complex and not to capitalize his statements inside the house. Mahesh Manjrekar also makes fun of Gayatri and Mira's secret chats. While talking about the dance floor task, he tells the ladies that they could have removed one among Mira or Gayatri. In conversation with Mahesh, Sneha Wagh lashes out at Trupti Desai for being unfair during the task. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!