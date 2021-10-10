Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath & Sneha Wagh

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's Chavadi special episode starts with the discussion between Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam over their equation inside the house. Later, Aavishkar Darwhekar also boosts Vishhal's confidence and tells him that he is the true captain of the house. In the garden area, Mira Jagannath, Gayatri Datar, Utkarsh Shinde and Akshay Waghmare discuss about Jay Dudhane and Sneha Wagh's closeness. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of the 'Telephone' theme.

The next morning, the housemates wake up to 'Kajra Re' song. Interestingly, all the housemates wear green colour outfits. Later, Trupti Desai takes a mock interview of Sneha Wagh and Surekha Kudachi. They consider Sonali Patil as their favourites.

After that, host Mahesh Manjrekar starts his chavadi special episode and welcomes all the housemates. He wishes everyone 'Happy Navratri' and starts his weekend class. Mahesh takes a dig at housemates for not playing fairly in the game. He slams Mira Jagannath for dominating in the game. Mahesh calls Mira a flip. Later, he asks Jay Dudhane to control his anger.

Notably, Mahesh Manjrekar bashes Jay for disrespecting Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus. He calls him overconfident. Later, Manjrekar asks Meenal Shah to listen to others as well. After that, the host scolds Mira Jagannath for calling Sonali Patil 'fake'. He also says that Jay Dudhane is not at all sorry for his deeds inside the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Praise Vishhal Nikam For THIS Reason; Read Tweets

Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar makes a sarcastic comment over Sneha Wagh's behaviour during the captaincy task. He slams her for speaking personal things about Aavishkar Darwhekar. After bashing everyone, Mahesh Manjrekar begins the secret task and first give proof to Mira Jagannath, Utkarsh Shinde and Sneha Wagh. He shows video clips of the housemates speaking about them. Later, Mira and Vikas find out the secrets told by the fans. Meenal Shah bashes Jay Dudhane after learning that he called her 'snake'.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Santosh Chaudhary Aka Dadus To Get Out Of The House?

Mahesh praises Vishhal Nikam for his game. The host also asks Akshay Waghmare, Dadus, Aavishkar and Utkarsh to play the game. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar begins the elimination process and declares that Sneha Wagh and Vishhal Nikam as the safe contestants from the eviction. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!