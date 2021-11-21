Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Jay, Mira & Vishhal; Gayatri & Sonali Get Safe

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with the morning song 'Senorita'. Housemates dance to the energetic song. Later, Bigg Boss asks Sonali Patil and Sneha Wagh to remove the board and gives Gayatri Datar her luggage. Bigg Boss also allows Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah to remove their boards. After that, Meenal and Vishhal Nikam engage in a war of words. Sonali takes Meenal's side and argues with Vishhal. Notably, Tatya Alien bids adieu to the housemates. Bigg Boss gives a special task to the housemates to grab luxury items. Jay, Mira, Sneha, Utkarsh and Santosh Chaudhary win the task and get some amazing goodies.

After that, host Mahesh Manjrekar begins his weekend class and starts bashing Sneha Wagh, Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde for blaming Vikas Patil for Gayatri's injury. He calls it unfortunate but schools Gayatri as well for following their footsteps. Manjrekar exposes the real faces of Mira, Jay and Utkarsh, as they had spoken behind Gayatri's back. The host asks Sneha not to use a woman card.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar ranks the housemates and puts Vikas, Meenal and Sonali in the top 3 positions. He puts Vishhal on the last number as he didn't play in the week. Mahesh also scolds Dadus for being nice to everyone and not playing his individual game. On the other hand, he tells Mira that Sonali beat her in the task.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Gayatri Datar Blames Vikas Patil For Hurting Her Shoulder; The Former Becomes Captain

While speaking about Vishhal Nikam's aggression, Mahesh Manjrekar tells him that Meenal and Sonali have always been supporting him. He advises Vishhal to play smartly, however, the actor argues with Manjrekar. On the other hand, Manjrekar also tells Vikas Patil that he could have apologized to Gayatri for his game. He tells Jay to fight for himself, as his group members are using him for their own benefits and making him a villain.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Jay & Vikas Engage In Heated Argument; Sneha Wagh Becomes First Captaincy Contender

Before concluding the episode, Mahesh Manjrekar announces that Gayatri Datar and Sonali Patil are safe from the elimination. He says that Sneha Wagh, Utkarsh Shinde, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Mira Jagannath are in the danger zone. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!