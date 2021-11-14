Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Sneha Wagh And Mira Jagannath

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a discussion between Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil, where the former talks about his ladylove outside the house. Later, Bigg Boss gives a special gift hamper of instant noodles to the housemates.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar starts his weekend class. The host first bashes Mira Jagannath for being an unfair sanchalak during the pole task. Moreover, he also calls her out for not taking a stand during the nomination task. Manjrekar expresses his disappointment over the ranking, as he says that the ranking was quite unfair. Notably, Manjrekar slams Mira for making fun of others' emotions.

Mahesh Manjrekar also scolds Gayatri Datar for influencing Mira against Utkarsh Shinde. Moreover, he asks Sneha not to blame anyone for her mistake. Manjrekar slams Sneha Wagh for pushing Vikas Patil and claiming that he pushed her. He also takes a sly dig at the actress for her closeness with Jay Dudhane. Later, Mahesh asks Neetha Shetty over incapability of cooking food. Then, he again scolds Sneha for taking a dig at Neetha.

Interestingly, Mahesh praises Meenal Shah for her game. He says that Jay, Utkarsh, Mira and Gayatri are scared of Meenal. He also comments on Mira's unfair decision against Neetha. He asks Neetha to stay strong and Dadus to take a stand for himself. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar comments on Vishhal Nikam and Meenal Shah's fight where the latter had said that she would slap the former.

Manjrekar scolds Meenal Shah for using derogatory words against Vishhal Nikam. Later, he makes fun of Gayatri Datar and Sonali Patil's catfight. He says that they both have an irritating voice. By the end of the episode, Mahesh Manjrekar announces three contestants' names as the safe contestants from elimination. He announces Jay Dudhane, Vishhal Nikam and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus as the safe contestants from the elimination. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!