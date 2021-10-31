Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Grills Housemates With His Sarcastic Comments

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's weekend episode starts with the contestants waking up to the song, 'Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi'. Meenal Shah gets emotional in front of Sonali Patil. She tells her that Jay Dudhane is not at all feeling guilty about his actions during the task. Vishhal Nikam consoles her. Jay tells Utkarsh that Meenal is seeking attention. Utkarsh also tries to solve the difference between Sneha Wagh and Mira-Gayatri. In the kitchen area, Vishhal and Sonali get into a verbal spat.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar welcomes the housemates and tells them that he will not get angry. He asks housemates about whom they feel is the favourite contestant of Bigg Boss. Later, he makes fun of Sneha Wagh and tells the housemates that she is Bigg Boss' favourite contestant as she gives them 'Saranghae'. The host takes a dig at Trupti Desai speaking about him after the last weekend episode. Interestingly, he takes a dig at Mira Jagannath and Gayatri Datar and says that Sneha Wagh has conveniently replaced them in the group and they have become the spare tyres of the vehicle.

Mahesh Manjrekar slams Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus for playing the game in the house. Later, he asks Vikas Patil to accept the defeat in the show. Moreover, Manjrekar bashes Vishhal Nikam for his behaviour in the task. He calls his behaviour like a 'psycho'. While speaking about the captaincy task, Mahesh Manjrekar reveals that Utkarsh and Jay had already planned to make Sneha a captain of the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Wild Card Contestant: Neetha Shetty Enters The Mahesh Manjrekar Show As Wild Card?

He also makes a sarcastic comment over Sneha Wagh and Jay Dudhane's closeness. Later, he bashes Jay for not feeling guilty about injuring Meenal Shah during the task. Jay justifies his side, but Vishhal opposes that it was his fault. Mahesh tells Gayatri and Mira that Jay Dudhane is controlling the game and all his supporters are following his instructions.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh Becomes The New Captain Of The House; Jay Dudhane Injures Meenal Shah

Gayatri Datar gets upset with Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane. She decides not to play with them again. Gayatri says she is very much hurt in spite of supporting Utkarsh and Jay. Moreover, Mahesh Manjrekar also tells Trupti Desai that she got hurt due to her strategy of hiding the trophies. He asks housemates to be careful while playing the task.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar reveals that Vikas Patil, Vishhal Nikam and Jay Dudhane are safe from the elimination. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!