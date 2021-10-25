Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Dadus, Mira & Jay; Adish Vaidya Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Mahesh Manjrekar's weekend class in which he scolds housemates for their aggressive behaviour during the tasks. He continues the class by bashing Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus for not contributing enough to the task. Manjrekar asks Dadus not to get influenced or manipulated by anyone.

Jay Dudhane tries to justify his actions during the tasks; however, Mahesh Manjrekar interrupts and calls him the adamant player. He tells him that he has not even controlled his anger despite being warned by him again and again. Later, Manjrekar also tells Mira and Gayatri to play fair in the task. Moreover, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam get scolded by the host for their aggression.

After that, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner Megha Dhade and contestant Resham Tipnis enter the house as guests. They play a fun game with housemates. Resham calls Meenal her favourite contestant. Megha asks Sneha Wagh to come out from her comfort zone and play for herself. The duo also takes a dig at Trupti Desai's captaincy and poor supervision.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 Elimination: Adish Vaidya Gets Out Of The House

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar introduces yet another fun task, in which housemates will have to give yes or no answers to particular questions about the housemates. If the statement turns out to be true, the respective contestant will get a slap on his/her face. Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, Mira Jagannath, Sonali Patil, Jay Dudhane, Adish Vaidya and others get a tight slap.

After that, Jay Dudhane learns that Mira Jagannath has spoken ill about him with Utkarsh and Gayatri. On the other hand, Santosh Chaudhary learns the bitter truth about his friends. Moreover, Vishhal Nikam learns that Sonali Patil has spoken about him behind his back. Vishhal confronts her for the same.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Santosh, Trupti, Mira, Gayatri & Sonali; Praises Meenal

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar shows a couple of VOOT atrangi demands. One fan asks Utkarsh Shinde and Sonali Patil to dance like Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor respectively to 'Dhak Dhak' song. On the other hand, one cute little fan asks Vishhal Nikam, Sonali Patil and Vikas Patil to do squads as a punishment.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar comes to the elimination process and first announces Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil as the safe contestants. Later, he announces that Adish Vaidya is out of the game. Well, the announcement indeed leaves everyone shocked. While going out of the house, Adish advises housemates to stay strong and not to fight. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!