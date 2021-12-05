Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Jay Dudhane And Mira Jagannath

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's chavadi episode starts with a special task between and Mira Jagannath-Utkarsh Shinde and Meenal Shah-Sonali Patil. They will have to make the house of cards. After the game starts, other housemates try to distract them. Eventually, Mira and Utkarsh win the task, and they get special gift hampers. Later, Sonali feels lonely as she thinks that everyone in her group is trying to dominate her.

The next morning, housemates wake up to the song, 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom'. In the kitchen area, Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam complain about insufficient food made by Sonali. Later, Sonali gets upset with their comments and get emotional. Vikas tries to console her.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar starts his weekend class by clarifying some things about Sonali and Vishhal. He starts bashing Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh and Mira for targeting Gayatri Datar. Mahesh says that their group used Gayatri for their own benefit. Later, he starts scolding Jay Dudhane for his unfair sanchalan. Mahesh calls Jay bias.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Team Vijeta Plays Fun Task With Housemates; Team Boys Beats Team Girls

On the other hand, Mahesh Manjrekar questions Vikas and Sonali for their comments about Mira and Utkarsh's closeness. He also asks girls not to isolate Mira. Moreover, Manjrekar bashes Utkarsh Shinde for not taking a stand for himself. Later, the host scolds Jay badly for his comments. He tells him that his supporter went out of the house, however, the other team is staying strong.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Vikas Patil Gets Injured; Captaincy Task Gets Cancelled

Mahesh wishes to throw Jay out of the house. He also slams Mira for her behaviour during the discussion with the housemates over time-distribution to meet the family members. Mahesh lashes out at her for not understanding other people's emotions. Moreover, he praises Meenal Shah for her game. Manjrekar says that Utkarsh, Jay and Mira are scared of her. He says that only Vishhal and Meenal are playing their game individually. The host tells them that he will continue the class in the next episodes. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!