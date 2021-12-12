Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Meenal And Sonali; Praises Jay For His Dignity

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's chavadi special episode starts with a morning song, 'Dil Dance Maare Re'. Adish Vaidya, Meenal Shah and Vikas Patil discuss about Sonali Patil's behaviour inside the house. On the other hand, Vikas and Sneha Wagh have a fun conversation over their meet in the house. During the conversation, Sneha and Jay take a dig at each other.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar starts taking a class of all the housemates. He tells the guests of the house, Adish, Sneha and Trupti Desai that they were quite harsh as dictators during the task. On the other hand, Manjrekar also says that housemates succumbed to their demands. Manjrekar makes a sarcastic comment over Trupti Desai's loud voice. He later says that Adish Vaidya took revenge on Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar scolds Sonali Patil for digging out the issue of her with Vishhal Nikam. He asks her to place her matters with clarity. The host also makes fun of her. Later, he points out Sneha Wagh for her comments against Jay Dudhane. Manjrekar slams Sneha for her harsh comments for Jay and praised the latter for taking it in a dignified way. Sneha tells Mahesh that it was her right to express her anger, but Mahesh tells her that she could have done it when she was inside the house as he had given hints to her several times.

Mahesh Manjrekar gives his top 3 rankings to the contestants and he feels Utkarsh, Vishhal and Jay are in the top 3 positions respectively. Later, he asks Vishhal if he feels Meenal as a competition. Vishhal says yes to his question. After that, Manjrekar says that Meenal feels superior after he praised her for her performance. Many housemates agree with his comment.

During a break, Meenal Shah confronts Vishhal Nikam for his comments about her. The duo engages in a heated argument. Later, Mahesh tries to explain Meenal and scolds her for showing attitude. After that, Mahesh Manjrekar reveals two safe contestants. He says Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde are safe from the elimination. After that, Siddharth Jadhav joins the stage and Manjrekar bids adieu to the housemates. That means Jadhav will be hosting the next chavadi episode. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!