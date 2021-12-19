Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Meenal Shah And Vikas Patil

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with a morning song, 'Gulabo'. At the dining area, Meenal Shah requests Sonali Patil to speak to her. However, she strongly refuses to have a word with her and starts screaming in the kitchen. Meenal also gets emotional and bursts out in tears. Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath try to calm them down. Later, Meenal makes 'I Love You Sona' with masoor dal.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar starts taking housemates' class. He starts scolding Meenal Shah for her comments on him. Manjrekar lashes out at her for complaining about his comments. Meenal tries to justify her point however, Mahesh doesn't stop scolding her.

Manjrekar tells Meenal Shah that she became overconfident after he praised her for her game. Later, he calls her a bias sanchalak, and tells her that she could have tied the cake task. Meenal tells Mahesh Manjrekar that she wanted to keep the game fair and didn't want to give injustice to them for their genuine efforts. Mahesh says that he has never bashed Meenal so much, but this time, he feels that she is wrong.

While speaking about Meenal and Sonali fight, Mahesh Manjrekar says that they did it for the sake of footage. He also scolds Sonali for shouting loudly in the house. On the other hand, Manjrekar also slams Vikas Patil for adding fuel to the difference between Meenal-Sonali. He lashes out at Vikas for constantly poking Meenal and creating a scene over the cake task's decision.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar pulls Mira Jagannath's leg and calls her a liar. He points out that Mira is often spotted sleeping in the house. After that, he starts the elimination process and asks nominated contestants Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil, Utkarsh Shinde and Mira Jagannath to keep their bags at the main door. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!