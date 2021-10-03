Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Mahesh Manjrekar Scolds Utkarsh, Gayatri, Jay, Mira, Sneha, Santosh & Surekha

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's Chavadi special episode starts with the synopsis of the day, in which Sonali Patil gets emotional in front of Surekha Kudachi. She tells her that she is disappointed with her comments and is missing her mother. Surekha tries to console her. She even asks Vishhal Nikam and Vikas Patil to calm her down. Later, Bigg Boss announces the end of 'Jodi Ki Bedi' theme.

After that, Vishhal Nikam says that he would have love to get connected to Sonali Patil, as he feels she is strong and shares a strong bond of friendship with him. Later, Meenal Shah and Sonali Patil discuss about Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar's bond. Interestingly, Sneha Wagh tells Surekha Kudachi that Gayatri gets jealous of her closeness with Jay. In the night, Vishhal asks Sonali if she has a problem with his closeness with her. She says she doesn't have a problem with him.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar begins Bigg Boss Marathi 3's Chavadi aka weekend class. He makes a sarcastic comment over Team A's performance. Firstly, Mahesh begins grilling Surekha Kudachi for not playing for Team B and silently supporting Team A. After that, Manjrekar scolds Sneha Wagh for commenting about her ex-husband Aavishkar Darwhekar. He tells her that he doesn't disrespect girls and never speaks anything about her.

Mahesh Manjrekar also bashes Mira Jagannath for her authoritative nature. The host also asks Jay Dudhane to control his aggression. Moreover, he also advises Vishhal not to engage in fights and asks Akshay Waghmare to use words wisely. Later, Mahesh slams Utkarsh Dudhane for being a partial captain. He tells him that he was unfair to Team B, as he controlled them completely during the 'Halla Bol' task.

Manjrekar also tells Gayatri Datar that she is not at all apologetic for her actions during the task. He does not even spare Trupti Desai and Santosh Chaudhary for their actions during the task. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar bashes Mira Jagannath and Sneha Wagh for taking a dig at Aavishkar Darwhekar's hairstyle as he wears a wig on his head. Notably, Mahesh calls Meenal Shah the best performer of this week, as she gave a tough competition to everyone.

The host of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Mahesh Manjrekar bashes Sneha and Mira for not letting Vikas Patil enter the storeroom. He schools them by saying that they deliberately tried to stop his way. He also expresses his disappointment over Team B's strategy of cutting the tie of Jay and Gayatri.

After scolding almost everyone, Mahesh Manjrekar plays a fun game with housemates, where he gives some interesting things to the housemates. He gives the holiday package of Maldives to Akshay Waghmare as he is just chilling in the house. Later, Mahesh gives the camera to Surekha and Chyawanprash to Aavishkar. The host gives a pillow to Jay Dudhane and asks him to give it to Meenal Shah, as he couldn't shine in the game without her. Lastly, Manjrekar asks Jay to give a fake Bigg Boss trophy to Gayatri Datar, as he had given his chance of becoming a captain to her.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar informs that the makers have chosen one of the fans' atrangi requests, which the housemates will have to fulfil. A fan asks Jay Dudhane and Vishhal Nikam to do pushups by taking Gayatri Datar and Mira Jagannath on their back respectively. They perform the task and Dadus declare Jay as the winner of the game. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!