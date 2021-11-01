Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Neetha Shetty Salvi Enters As Wild Card; Aavishkar Darwhekar Gets Eliminated

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Sonali Patil, who gets angry at Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane for not regretting their mistakes during the task. Later, Mahesh Manjrekar makes fun of Vikas Patil for sleeping inside the house. He gives the 'kumbhakarna' title to him. Housemates give 'shurpanakha' title to Sneha Wagh. 'Bakasur' title goes to Jay Dudhane. 'Bhasmasur' goes to Aavishkar Darwhekar. 'Atapi-Vatapi' goes to Utkash Shinde. 'Marich' goes to Gayatri Datar. 'Narkasur' goes to Vishhal again and 'Mahishasur' title goes to Mira Jagannath.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar shows 'VOOT Atrangi Demand' to the housemates. A fan asks Trupti Desai and Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus to dance to an agri song. The duo dances to 'Hi Poli Sanjuk' song. Later, Manjrekar asks housemates to read the gratitude letters, whom they have dedicated to their favourite contestants. Housemates get emotional while speaking about their favourite ones. Sneha remembers her late dad and calls Dadus her father in the house.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar asks Sonali Patil to go into the activity room and find out who has spoken behind her back. She gets shocked after learning about Jay's true face who planned a strategy against him. Gayatri Datar receives a shock after learning about Jay's statement about her. Mira Jagannath confronts Utkarsh Shinde for targeting her during the 'Heaven or Hell' task.

Mahesh Manjrekar welcomes the second wild card contestant of the show i.e., none other than, Neetha Shetty Salvi. She enters the house and brings surprise gifts for the housemates. The actress dedicates a variety of firecrackers to the contestants.

Later, Manjrekar announces that Aavishkar Darwhekar gets eliminated from the house. While biding adieu to the housemates, Sneha Wagh gets emotional and tells him that she will attend his wedding. On the stage, Aavishkar sees his Bigg Boss journey and says goodbye to the show. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!