Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Chavadi: Shivleela Patil Quits Show Due To Health Issues; Mira Jagannath Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss Marathi 3's latest episode starts with Mahesh Manjrekar welcoming the contestants and makes fun of them. Later, he asks Sneha Wagh to bring the briefcase from the storeroom and keep it on the table. After that, Mahesh plays a fun game with the housemates, in which he will give some movie titles to the housemates, and they will have to name the person whom they think is suitable for it. Seeta Aur Geeta goes to Mira Jagannath and Sneha Wagh. Mr India & Mogambo go to Aavishkar Darwhekar and Meenal Shah. Jay & Veeru title goes to Vikas Patil and Vishhal Nikam. Munnabhai & Circuit jodi goes to Utkarsh Shinde and Akshay Waghmare. Changu-Mangu title goes to Trupti Desai and Santosh Chaudhary. Bunty Aur Babli title goes to Jay Dudhane and Gayatri Datar and the last title of Saasu-Sunn goes to Surekha Kudach and Sonali Patil.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar begins the new game 'Voot Chugali Booth', in which fans will inform their favourite contestants about the people who are talking about them from the back. Sneha Wagh gets miffed with Mira and Gayatri's statement against her. Utkarsh Shinde gets information about Jay Dudhane's views about him, but he doesn't believe in it. Mira Jagannath learns that Jay, Gayatri and Utkarsh underestimates her. Jay Dudhane learns that Vikas Patil had called him weak. He confronts him, however, Vikas admits it and says that the statement was said in anger.

Mahesh Manjrekar praises Vikas Patil for his honesty. Surekha Kudachi learns that Sneha Wagh and Mira Jagannath spoke about her. The duo gets shocked as Surekha confronts them. Notably, Mira Jagannath gets shocked and cries after hearing such statements. She says that she hasn't said anything bad about Surekha. After that, a new game begins in which housemates have to stick the picture of one of two housemates on the punching bag and punch it by giving some suggestions to them. Vikas Patil gets maximum punches by the housemates.

Sneha Wagh defends herself for her behaviour with Vikas Patil outside the storeroom. Mahesh Manjrekar scolds her again for playing the woman card. The host also bashed Utkarsh Shinde for his partial captaincy. He calls him the cleverest one inside the house and advice him to use his cleverness at the right place.

Later, Mahesh Manjrekar plays some songs in the house, and housemates have to dedicate them to the person they feel are suitable for it. Each housemate enjoys the game with fun. After that, Shivleela Patil sends a video message to the housemates from the hospital. In the video, she reveals that she is not feeling well, hence, she decided to quit the show. She sends best wishes to Surekha Kudachi, Meenal Shah, Sonali Patil and Vishhal Nikam. Her video message leaves Vishhal Nikam and Sonali Patil emotional.

After that, Mahesh Manjrekar tells the nominated contestants that there is a cash of Rs 5 lakh in the briefcase. They have a chance to pick the bag and leave the show with the cash. Surprisingly, Aavishkar Darwhekar picks it up and leaves. However, before leaving the house, Mahesh asks him to open it and he finds out only papers in it. Aavishkar tells him that he felt bad when he called him the weakest contestant on the show. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Marathi 3 updates!